Apple iPhone 17e Could Launch in May 2026

Apple’s mid-range iPhone 17e may debut as early as May 2026. The device is nearing trial production, according to a credible leaker with ties to Apple’s Chinese supply chain.

The leaker, who goes by Fixed Focus Digital on WeChat, claimed on Tuesday that the iPhone 17e is currently set for a late May release. While the exact date remains unconfirmed, the timeline signals a shift from Apple’s usual iPhone SE refresh cycle.

Apple launched the iPhone 16e in February 2025, starting at $599. It featured a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an A18 chip, and a USB-C port. The 17e is expected to follow the same strategy—offering modern hardware at a lower price point.

A Strategic Mid-Range Push

Apple appears to position the 17e to compete directly with rival mid-range offerings from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, and vivo. These brands typically release devices in the same timeframe, making May a key battleground month in global smartphone sales.

The move also helps Apple maintain interest in its lineup between full flagship launches. Rather than releasing new colors for existing models—a tactic used in the past—the 17e introduces fresh hardware, potentially strengthening Apple’s appeal in emerging markets.

Early Signs and Supply Chain Clues

Fixed Focus Digital was also the first to report on the iPhone 16e branding back in December 2024. A day before the 16e’s launch, the leaker pointed to a new codename in Apple’s supply chain, suggesting the 17e was already in development. This claim aligns with a February 2025 report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), which also forecast an iPhone 17e release in 2026.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple led global smartphone sales in Q1 2025, capturing 19% of the market. The success of the iPhone 16e played a key role, particularly in cost-sensitive regions.

A May 2026 launch for the iPhone 17e could continue that momentum, offering buyers a consistent, predictable upgrade path for Apple’s most affordable iPhone tier.