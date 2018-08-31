Apple Launches an iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program

Apple quietly launched an iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program. The replacement program affects specific models produced between September 2017 and March 2018, and includes free repair and logic board replacement.

iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program

From Apple:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect. Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won’t turn on. Apple will repair eligible devices, free of charge. Affected units were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S. If your iPhone 8 has an eligible serial number, Apple will repair it, free of charge. Use the serial number checker below to see if your device qualifies for this program.

You can check your serial number on Apple’s program page. If your unit is eligible, you can get it repaired through an Apple retail store, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or arrange for a mail-in repair.

TMO recommends that users with eligible devices take advantage of this program whether or not they’re experiencing issues.