Apple iPhone Supply Grew 13% in Early 2025

Apple shipped 55 million iPhones globally in Q1 2025, up 13% year-over-year, as it expanded production outside China and stayed ahead of looming tariff risks. This growth lifted Apple’s global market share to 19%, up from 16% in Q1 2024, marking one of the strongest performances among top vendors in a flat global smartphone market.

According to Canalys, which is now part of Omdia, total worldwide smartphone shipments reached 296.9 million units in Q1 2025—a marginal 0.2% rise over last year.

While Samsung led the market with 60.5 million units and a 20% share, its annual growth was flat at 1%. Apple closed the gap, driven by strong U.S. demand and emerging Asia Pacific markets. The U.S. alone saw a 12% rise in smartphone sales, powered mostly by Apple.

Apple’s proactive inventory buildup ahead of possible tariffs helped it maintain supply, especially in the U.S. Most iPhones shipped there are still made in China, but Apple is ramping up output in India.

By late Q1, India-based assembly covered standard iPhone 15 and 16 models and began scaling up production for the 16 Pro line. This shift is part of Apple’s broader effort to reduce supply chain exposure as trade policy risks grow.

India Rises in Apple’s Supply Chain Strategy

As reported by Canalys, Apple’s shift to India isn’t just about tariffs. It’s also a long-term hedge against rising costs and geopolitical uncertainty. By diversifying assembly locations and strengthening its regional supply chain, Apple is positioning itself to stay resilient in a volatile market.

These moves come as other brands brace for impact. Tariffs could raise prices for entry-level smartphones, leaving Android vendors especially vulnerable.

Apple’s 13% growth also stands out in the context of slowing replacement cycles and mixed regional trends. China benefited from government subsidies, but India, Latin America, and the Middle East saw demand decline. Most Android brands focused on cutting inventory in Q1, while Apple pushed ahead with production and market expansion.

Canalys expects volatility in the U.S. market through mid-2025 due to inventory corrections and weak consumer sentiment. But Apple’s early moves in India and firm grip on premium sales continue to give it an edge, especially as competitors navigate uncertain pricing and shrinking margins.