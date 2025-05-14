Apple Is Delaying Fortnite iOS Launch

Fortnite’s return to the iOS App Store has hit another delay. Epic Games pulled its initial submission to Apple after receiving no response for more than five days. A new version of the game, tied to this week’s content update, has now been resubmitted for review.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed the update on X, stating that the company needs all platforms to update simultaneously. “We need to release a weekly Fortnite update with new content this Friday, and all platforms must update simultaneously,” he wrote. “So we have pulled the previous Fortnite version submitted to Apple App Review last Friday, and we have submitted a new version for review.”

120 Hours with No Response

Epic originally submitted Fortnite to Apple on Friday, aiming to reenter the U.S. App Store.

According to Fortnite leaker Shiina, the request went unreviewed for over 120 hours. Apple’s guidelines claim that 90 percent of submissions are reviewed in less than 24 hours.

Sweeney reposted Shiina’s update, adding that the delay forced Epic to resubmit the app with the latest patch. The stall raises questions about whether Apple intends to approve Fortnite at all. While Epic used a subsidiary, Epic Games Sweden, to make the submission, Apple has not confirmed any decision.

Legal Fight Still Casts a Shadow

Apple banned Epic’s main developer account in 2020 after the company bypassed App Store payment systems. That ban sparked a long legal battle, which resulted in a court order requiring Apple to allow developers to link to outside payment platforms. Apple is appealing the ruling but must comply for now.

Epic’s new submission is an attempt to bring Fortnite back under that ruling. But Apple may still deny access based on the prior termination, which courts upheld as within its rights. Sweeney said he would be “very surprised” if Apple blocked Fortnite, citing the broader political and legal pressure the company now faces.