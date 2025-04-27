Apple Is Developing AI Smart Glasses Similar to Meta Ray-Bans

Apple is working on a new pair of smart glasses, aiming to deliver a more affordable, AI-powered alternative to full augmented reality headsets.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the project is internally codenamed N50 and will bring Apple’s artificial intelligence technology directly to users through lightweight glasses that won’t break the bank. The glasses will analyze the environment and feed information to the wearer, offering smart features without the complexity or expense of true augmented reality.

This marks a strategic move for Apple, which has long expressed interest in developing advanced AR glasses but faces technical and market hurdles. Instead of waiting years for AR to become mainstream, Apple plans to enter the smart glasses market with a simpler, more immediate product, similar in concept to Meta’s collaboration with Ray-Ban.

Following Meta’s Model, With Privacy in Mind

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, already on the market, offer built-in cameras, microphones, speakers, and AI assistant features without embedded displays. Apple appears to be following a parallel path but may restrict certain features like cameras due to ongoing privacy concerns.

As reported by Bloomberg, final hardware decisions, such as the inclusion of a camera, remain under discussion. In parallel, Apple is also working on AirPods with cameras, targeting the same “Visual Intelligence” concept for users who prefer in-ear devices.

Both the smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods are expected to launch around 2027, setting the stage for a broader battle later in the decade when more powerful AR devices mature. For now, Apple’s measured approach signals a focus on accessible, AI-driven wearables rather than rushing into full AR before the technology and consumer readiness align.

Apple’s expertise in miniaturization, fashion integration, and hardware design gives it a strong foundation to compete in the evolving smart glasses market.