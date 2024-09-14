Apple Is Helping Developers to “Win-Back” Ex-Subscribers

Apple has unveiled something new for app developers: the win-back offers. Announced on the Apple Developer site, it will let developers create customized discounts for former subscribers who have canceled their auto-renewable subscriptions.

Win-back offers can re-engage users and increase revenue by providing limited-time deals directly on the App Store or through personalized marketing channels. Developers can customize offers, such as a six-month subscription at a reduced rate, before reverting to the regular price.

“Win-back offers allow you to reach previous subscribers and encourage them to resubscribe to your app or game. For example, you can create a pay upfront offer for a reduced subscription price of $9.99 for six months, with a standard renewal price of $39.99 per year.” Apple

These promotional offers will be visible across different sections of the App Store, including app product pages, personalized recommendations, editorial sections, and within the apps themselves, even in subscription settings.

The win-back offers to allow developers to set specific

eligibility criteria,

choose geographic availability, and

Determine discount types.

This customization is both appealing and relevant to potential returning subscribers.

Apple will handle the display of these offers to eligible users. Additionally, developers can share direct links to these offers in their marketing efforts.

This new feature benefits apps with recurring subscriptions, such as streaming services, games, or fitness platforms.

Developers can start using win-back offers through App Store Connect.

I think it’s safe to say that it’s a rare Apple win when it comes to supporting developers after it’s well-known for charging a 30% commission fee.

