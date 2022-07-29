Apple Is Now Selling the iPhone 12 Mini in the U.S. Refurbished Store

This week Apple has begun selling the iPhone 12 mini for the first time in it U.S. Refurbished Store. Customers can now purchase an iPhone 12 mini that has been expertly refurbished by Apple for $100 less than the retail price.

Apple has sold iPhone 12 models in the Apple Refurbished Store for some time now, including the iPhone 12 Pro. However, this marks the first occasion that Cupertino begins selling the iPhone 12 mini lineup within the store.

Apple Brings iPhone 12 Mini to the Refurbished Store

Right now, the only available option in the U.S. Apple Refurbished Store is the black 128GB iPhone 12 mini, priced at $579. Additionally, Apple is also selling brand-new models of the iPhone 12 mini, with prices starting at $599 for the 64GB model. For those curious, the new 128GB iPhone 12 mini is $679 in the Apple Store.

First announced in November 2020, the iPhone 12 mini contains essentially the same hardware as the basic iPhone 12. This means the iPhone 12 mini sports the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, MagSafe, dual rear camera and Face ID. The iPhone 12 mini is also more compact than the regular iPhone 12, featuring a 5.4-inch OLED display. The iPhone 12 mini also runs iOS 15 and will receive the iOS 16 update that is arriving in the fall.

Comparing the iPhone 12 mini to the current iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 does feature the faster A15 Bionic chip, a smaller notch on the front screen and a larger battery. With there being rumors that Apple plans to discontinue the mini (perhaps due to low sales in the iPhone 13 mini), this may be a great time to pick one up if you’re a fan.

When it comes to refurbished products, Apple doesn’t play around. Apple Certified Refurbished Products are all pre-owned Apple devices that undergo a stringent refurbishment process before going up for sale. Refurbished devices arrive in a special box and come with original accessories (Lightning to USB-C cable). Apple Refurbished Products also come with a one-year warranty.

Of course, some may want to wait for the iPhone 14, which likely will receive a keynote address sometime in September.

You can find the iPhone 12 mini and other devices in the official Apple Refurbished Store.

Do you own any Apple Certified Refurbished products? Plan on buying any? Let us know in the comments.