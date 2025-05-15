Apple Is Playing Dirty To Retain App Store Payments

Apple faces renewed criticism for using scare tactics against developers who adopt third-party payment systems in the EU. Forced by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to allow external purchases, Apple now displays warning labels on such apps. The warning appears above the app name and icon and uses a bright orange triangle with an exclamation mark. It claims the app “does not support the App Store’s private and secure payment system.”

This label mimics critical alerts normally reserved for high-risk scenarios, like data loss. Critics argue it’s a deliberate attempt to intimidate users and steer them away from alternatives. The DMA prohibits such tactics, calling them illegal anti-steering practices.

Violating Its Own Rules and Possibly the Law

Apple’s interface guidelines define three alert levels. The “critical” level is reserved for severe warnings. According to developer Michael Tsai, the icon Apple is using should only appear when there’s a real risk, such as data loss. Using it to warn about safe payment providers like Stripe or PayPal doesn’t fit that standard.

Instacar, a popular Hungarian business app, is one of the first targets. Developer Viktor Maric shared a screenshot showing the label, calling it a punishment. Critics say this treatment goes against Apple’s own design rules and may violate EU law.

As we reported earlier, the European Commission fined Apple €500 million for blocking developers from directing users to other payment methods. The Commission ordered Apple to remove all technical and commercial restrictions that limit such options. In a separate U.S. case, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a contempt order on April 30 that bars Apple from preventing developers from linking to external payment sites.

Another Delay Tactic

Apple has a history of resisting changes to its in-app purchase system. The company claims its method is more secure. Critics, including Daring Fireball’s John Gruber, say that the argument no longer applies. External payment services are already used for digital and physical goods. Many offer better refund options than Apple.

Apple does not use the same warning labels for apps like Amazon or Safari, where external payments are common. This shows the issue is not about security but control over App Store revenue.

As reported by Michael Tsai and covered earlier by us, Apple’s tactic has drawn attention from regulators, developers, and legal experts. The company could face more penalties and damage to its reputation if it continues to fight the rules while pretending to follow them.