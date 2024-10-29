Apple Is Reportedly Interested in Purchasing Intel

Apple may be considering the acquisition of Intel, according to industry rumors. This comes amid ongoing challenges faced by Intel, particularly with its latest processor.

Tech YouTuber Tom from Moore’s Law Is Dead has reported on “whispers” circulating among industry veterans about potential acquisition interest from both Apple and Samsung.

The speculation about Apple’s interest in Intel overlaps with reports of technical difficulties in Intel’s new Arrow Lake processors. Reviewers have reportedly encountered stability issues reminiscent of problems seen in the previous Raptor Lake generation. These issues include:

Inconsistent benchmark results, with up to 10% variation between tests.

System crashes and blue screens of death.

Compatibility issues causing disconnections from online games.

The root cause is believed to be a microcode issue, which Intel may address through software updates rather than a hardware recall.

Acquiring Intel could offer Apple several significant benefits. It would improve Apple’s chip manufacturing capabilities, provide access to Intel’s extensive patent portfolio, and hence strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry.

A possible acquisition of this size would likely face major regulatory checks because Intel is a key player in the U.S. technology sector.

