Apple is Reportedly Testing New AirTag with U2 UWB Chip for 2025

Three years ago Apple disrupted the item tracking industry with the AirTag. Despite the long wait there was no news of an AirTag 2. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has now revealed that a new version of Apple’s item tracker is in the pipeline and would be launched in April next year.

Gurman says Apple is currently undertaking manufacturing tests with its partners in Asia. The product is codenamed B589 and will start shipping in early 2025. Now the obvious question is what could the new AirTag possibly offer? For starters, it will share the Ultra-Wideband chip found on iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2.

The current generation U1 Ultra-Wideband chip works across a radius of 10 meters. Meanwhile the second generation UWB offers a staggering 60 meters range. Remember the Precision Finding feature on iPhone 15? Well, the feature could make it to the new AirTag as well. Although not certain, Apple could introduce AirTag in new form factors. Lastly, the AirTag2 is expected to be launched with a new and updated accessory lineup.

The AirTag has improved a lot over the years. However, the item tracker is bulky in its current formfactor. I wish Apple came up with a credit card size tracker or simply a thinner version of AirTag. The internet is flooded with conversion kit that involves ripping apart your tracker and adding it to a new enclosure. However, it is a lot of work and things can go wrong. Let us hope Apple solves this issue with AirTag in new shapes and formfactors. What is one feature you feel is missing on your AirTag? Let us know in the comments below.

