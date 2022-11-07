Apple Issues Update on Problems With Supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has officially announced problems with its supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a short press release, Apple advised that COVID-19 restrictions in Zhengzhou China have affected its supply chain.

Due to the stricter COVID-19 restrictions recently imposed again in China, Apple’s main iPhone 14 Pro suppliers have been severely affected. Foxconn’s iPhone facility in Zhengzhou has been operating at a significantly reduced capacity. Many workers even complained about the measures imposed on the Zhengzhou campus. The stricter restrictions caused anxiety for many of Foxconn’s workers.

Apple shared the full press release on November 6, 2022.

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain. We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

It’s not often that Apple makes such an announcement, especially about supply chain issues faced by any of its products. Ironically, the problem arises at a time when Apple is trying to introduce a new iPhone feature such as Dynamic Island. If Apple wants this feature to take off, it needs more iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users. But it can’t get those additional users when consumers are unable to get their hands on the devices.

Apple Needs to Shift iPhone 14 Production Away from China, Sooner Rather Than Later

With the problem it faces with the Foxconn iPhone production facility, Apple could certainly have issues fulfilling iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders. Just recently, we reported that iPhone production could fall as much as 30% in November. That is said to be caused by supply chain constraints brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown at the Zhengzhou campus.

Apple also has been trying to shift iPhone production away from China due to the lingering problem the country faces related to COVID-19. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Pegatron has started assembling the iPhone 14 in India. Unfortunately, the company could only assemble iPhone 14 models since Foxconn still has the exclusive rights to produce the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.