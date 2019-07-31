Apple Joins Open Source Data Transfer Project

Apple is joining the Data Transfer Project, an open source initiative to make it easier for uers to transfer data in between services (via The Verge).

Data Transfer Project

Tools like Google Takeout, Facebook’s Access Your Information, and Apple’s user data download tool let people download their data. The Data Transfer Project would make these disparate services compatible with each other.

Partners include Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter. With the project, instead of downloading the data, you could transfer it directly to another service.

