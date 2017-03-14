Apple Just Hired iOS Security Researcher Jonathan Zdziarski

Apple recently hired a prominent iOS security researcher, Jonathan Zdziarski. Known as NerveGas in the jailbreaking community, Mr. Zdziarski is the author of several books about iPhone forensics and how to secure iOS apps. In light of recent events like the CIA Vault 7 leak, this move may improve Apple’s standing within security and privacy circles.

iOS Security Consulting

Jonathan shared the news on his personal blog, saying:

I’m pleased to announce that I’ve accepted a position with Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team, and am very excited to be working with a group of like minded individuals so passionate about protecting the security and privacy of others. This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love. I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that.

Jonathan was a vocal critic of the FBI back when the agency fought Apple over iPhone security. He discovered security flaws in popular iOS apps and even accused Apple of putting a backdoor into iOS. Nevertheless, he is passionate about iOS privacy, and in my opinion Apple made a good move hiring him.