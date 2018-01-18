Apple Just Redesigned the App Web Interface For iOS and Mac Apps

Early this evening, Apple rolled out a redesign of the app web interface for iOS and Mac apps. The new design is visually more similar to iOS 11, and brings unification to the otherwise disparate design languages (9To5Mac via MacRumors).

App Store Preview

Now, whenever you search for an iOS or macOS app on the web, the app preview page will look different. The icons are bigger, the fonts are bolder, and the iPhone X screenshots are showcased front and center.

Each app preview shows everything you would expect from iOS, bringing more attention to new app update information, customer reviews, and whether the app has in-app subscriptions. It also encourages you to explore deeper, with a selection of ‘Apps You May Like’ down at the bottom.