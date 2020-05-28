Apple Lands Rights to New Martin Scorsese Movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple appears to have won the race to air the latest Martin Scorsese movie on its streaming service (via WSJ). Killers of the Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and looks set to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Leornado DiCaprio Coming to Apple TV+

The feature will be labeled as an Apple Original Film. It will be distributed to theatres by Paramount, with Imperative Entertainment also a producer. Reports emerged last month that Apple was in the running for the Killers of the Flower Moon rights, and it appears to have beaten of rivals such as Netflix who were also involved in discussions. If confirmed, its arrival will signal the second big-name movie acquisition for Apple TV+ is just a matter of days. It acquired the rights to upcoming Tom Hank blockbuster Greyhound last week.