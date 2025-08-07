Apple Launches American Manufacturing Program with $100 Billion Investment

Apple is pouring another $100 billion into U.S. manufacturing, expanding its investment in America to $600 billion over the next four years. This move shifts all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass production to the U.S., under a new initiative called the American Manufacturing Program (AMP).

The AMP centers on expanding Apple’s partnership with Corning, which will now produce all iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Apple and Corning will also open a joint innovation center in the state. The shift signals a major reshaping of Apple’s supply chain, with clear intent to anchor more of its high-tech manufacturing within the U.S.

Apple Builds Silicon Supply Chain and AI Workforce in U.S.

Beyond glass production, Apple’s AMP extends into chipmaking, data infrastructure, and workforce development. The company announced new investments across its silicon supply chain, from design to fabrication. Apple will also deepen its partnership with Coherent, which produces the VCSEL lasers used in Face ID and other core iPhone features, with expanded operations in Sherman, Texas.

Apple plans to open a 250,000-square-foot server facility in Houston to power its AI platform, Apple Intelligence, and will expand its data centers in North Carolina, Nevada, Iowa, and Oregon. The company is also launching an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit later this month to train workers for small and midsize U.S. manufacturers.

Over the next four years, Apple says it will create 20,000 direct jobs in the U.S., focusing on AI, silicon engineering, and software development.

Strategic Pivot After Political Pressure

This sharp increase in U.S. investment follows rising political pressure. In recent weeks, Apple faced criticism from allies of former President Donald Trump, who pushed for more domestic manufacturing. Tim Cook’s meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, held just before the announcement, suggests a calculated reset in Apple’s relationship with Washington.

While Apple isn’t bringing full iPhone assembly to the U.S., this level of domestic investment appears to have eased tensions. The company’s focus on using American-made parts, expanding U.S. job creation, and working with key domestic suppliers helps reinforce that message.

“This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the President for his support.”

Apple also stated that “roughly two-thirds of the components made in the U.S. are exported to customers outside the U.S.,” highlighting how domestic production feeds into the global supply chain.

The first AMP partners include Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America, Texas Instruments, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, and Broadcom. Apple also recently committed to purchasing American-made rare earth magnets from MP Materials, which will be used in devices worldwide.

Apple says it now partners with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states and supports more than 450,000 supplier and partner jobs in the U.S. Its components are manufactured at 79 U.S. facilities, a number expected to grow under the new program. [Apple.com]

Apple’s move is strategic, timely, and politically astute. While it doesn’t solve every supply chain issue or fully localize production, the scale of this $100 billion push signals a deep commitment to making American manufacturing a core part of its operations.