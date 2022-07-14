Apple Launches Back to School Promo in More Countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East

Apple continues to make its annual Back to School deals available in more countries. Initially rolled out in the U.S., Canada most European countries, Apple has started to offer various deals for student customers in other nations in Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico.

Apple Back to School Deal Offers Gift Cards

For students and educators who are planning to buy either new Macs or iPads, Apple usually gives out an Apple gift card along with the purchase. Apple rolled this out in the United States and Canada sometime in June. Meanwhile, for other countries, Apple usually gives out AirPods during this annual gig.

In the U.K., Apple will be giving out gift cards with up to £120 value, and it could go as high as €150. Of course, the catch here is that customers must use the gift card to purchase another Apple product aside from the new Mac or iPad that they have purchased.

To get these gift cards, customers must purchase any of the qualifying Apple devices. These include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac. Of course, buying Apple’s latest devices such as the M2 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook also comes with corresponding gift cards as part of the Back to School deal. Suffice to say, buying a new Mac comes with a higher value gift card than when buying an iPad.

Apple is Giving Out AirPods to Students Buying a New Mac or iPad

Now, those are for Apple customers in the U.K., U.S., and Canada. But as mentioned, Apple is making the Back to School deals available in other countries as well. These include Mexico, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China. Customers in those countries who are buying a Mac or iPad will get a set of second-generation AirPods. Customers can pay an additional fee if they want to upgrade the AirPods to the 3rd generation.

Additionally, Apple is also offering its standard educational discounts to students and educators buying a new Mac or iPad. Customers can avail of these discounts by visiting Apple’s EDU stores in their respective countries. Students can also avail of a 20% discount on AppleCare+.

So for students and educators in the countries listed below, you may want to check out Apple’s online store to check out what Apple is offering as part of its Back to School gig. Note that Back to School promotion will require verification through UNiDAYS in many countries.