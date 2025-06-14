Apple Launches Global Tour to Showcase WWDC25 Updates

Apple will take WWDC25 beyond Cupertino with a global series of in-person sessions and online consultations. These events give developers, designers, and product managers a closer look at the tools and technologies announced during the developer conference. Branded as “Explore the biggest updates from WWDC25,” the sessions aim to help professionals apply Apple’s latest platforms to their own work.

The company will launch the tour on June 19 in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Jakarta. It then moves to London on June 23 and continues across Paris, Stockholm, Toronto, Tokyo, Berlin, New York City, Madrid, Warsaw, and São Paulo. Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mexico City, Istanbul, Vancouver, and Miami will host events in July.

Apple will run all in-person sessions in English and open them to Apple Developer Program members. Online sessions will support local languages, including Mandarin, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Each event will include presentations, live demos, and Q&A opportunities with Apple engineers.

São Paulo to Host Two Developer Events in July

Credits: Apple

Apple will host two sessions in Brazil to recap WWDC25. The first takes place on July 14 at its headquarters in Itaim Bibi, São Paulo. This in-person event requires registration by July 7. On July 18, Apple will hold a remote session. Participants must register by July 16. Both sessions will run from 2 PM to 5 PM in Brazilian Portuguese.

The company designed these events for everyone involved in app and game development, including designers and product managers. Attendees will examine new Apple technologies and explore how to apply them in real-world development projects.

Online Consultations and City-Specific Sessions Available

Apple will also offer online consultations and deep dives into specific technologies such as Apple Vision Pro and App Store Review guidelines. These will be tailored to development teams across Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Cupertino. Participants can expect practical walkthroughs, design guidance, and one-on-one access to Apple engineers.

As reported by MacMagazine, the São Paulo sessions are part of Apple’s broader strategy to localize technical knowledge and expand developer support.

You can view the full schedule and register for your local session at Apple’s developer events page. Spots are limited and require advance registration.