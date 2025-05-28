Apple Launches iPad Self Service Repair Support With Limited Model Range

Apple has added select iPad models to its Self Service Repair program, extending the option for users and independent repair providers to perform out-of-warranty repairs using official tools and components. Starting tomorrow, support covers recent iPad devices including the iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16).

This move follows the program’s initial rollout for iPhones in 2021 and MacBooks in 2023. While the update marks progress in Apple’s repair ecosystem, support remains limited to newer iPad models only.

Users will gain access to repair manuals, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting, genuine parts, and rental toolkits. Available components include displays, batteries, cameras, and external charging ports. Apple emphasized that the program helps extend the life of its devices without compromising on safety or user privacy.

With this update, Apple’s Self Service Repair now covers 65 products in 33 countries. Canada is set to join later this summer, becoming the 34th supported region.

Genuine Parts Program Extends to More Businesses

Alongside the iPad rollout, Apple also detailed its Genuine Parts Distributor program, which allows independent repair professionals to order official Apple parts through third-party vendors. These include MobileSentrix in the U.S., and both MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop in Europe. iPad parts will become available through these distributors starting tomorrow.

The program aims to meet demand from smaller repair shops that lack direct service relationships with Apple, expanding options for both businesses and customers.

As reported by Apple Newsroom, “With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy,” said Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare.

Apple first limited repair resources to certified providers but reversed its stance under regulatory pressure and consumer demand. The company now offers a range of repair channels including in-store service, mail-in options, and the Self Service Repair platform.