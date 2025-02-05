Apple Launches New Event Planning App: Apple Invites, But It’s Not Free

Apple has announced the release of Apple Invites, a new app made to simplify event planning and invitation management (and to push Android users farther than ever). The app launched on February 4, 2025 and is now available for download on the App Store for iPhone users running iOS 18 or later, and can also be accessed via web browser at icloud.com/invites.

Apple Invites integrates several of Apple’s existing services, like

Custom invitation creation using personal photos or curated backgrounds

Integration with Apple Maps for directions and Weather for event forecasts

Collaborative Apple Music playlists for event soundtracks

Shared Albums for guests to contribute photos and videos

RSVP management tools for hosts

The app also uses Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools for invitation text composition and Image Playground for AI-generated visuals.

While anyone can RSVP to invitations, creating events requires an iCloud+ subscription, which starts at $0.99 per month. The app is currently available for iPhone and web, with no mention of iPad or macOS versions.

The app’s integration with Apple’s ecosystem may appeal to existing Apple users, but its requirement for an iCloud+ subscription and limited cross-platform functionality could be potential drawbacks for some users.

I like the concept, it could’ve been an amazing implementation if it were free to use for Apple users or with a one-time purchasing fee. However, for someone who doesn’t use iCloud, I don’t think I will be subscribing to iCloud just for this app. With approximately 64% of Apple users in the U.S. subscribing to paid iCloud storage plans, according to multiple Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reports from 2024, this seems like Apple’s strategy to make other remaining users feel left out even if they are part of the Apple ecosystem.

But again, overall, it’s a nice concept.

