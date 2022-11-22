Apple Launches New Fitness+ Time to Walk Series Featuring Chaka Khan

For those who need some inspiration to walk more often, Grammy winner Chaka Khan wants you to walk with her. Now available on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk series, the 32-minute audio experience aims to encourage people to walk more often.

Walk More Often with Chaka Khan on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk Series

According to AP News, the 32-minute episode features Khan reflecting on her upbringing in Chicago. The artist tells how she found her better self in Europe as she learned about the music business. On the personal side, Khan also underscores the importance of friendships as she walks through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.

The 10-time Grammy winner Khan is known for popularizing many songs. These include such hits as “Through the Fire,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody” and more.

For the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk series, Khan’s episode features her song, “Woman Like Me,” Joni Mitchell’s “California” and Miles Davis’s “Tomaas.”

Khan Tries to Inspire People to Walk More Often

During her episode on the Fitness+ Time to Walk Series, Khan said:

Walking, it’s played a great deal in my life through airports, through stadiums. A really good walk is walking from point A to point B, hopefully having a destination. Now I’m usually walking with my grandchildren. You know, my favorite thing, actually, the kids come over, and we walk these blocks, and there’s lots to see and lots of life around. We pick flowers and bring them home. During holidays, it’s a special time to walk. We can see the lights. Life is just living. And when something happens to you, that is just life happening to you. So keep moving. And get stronger. It will strengthen you.

If those words inspire you to walk more often, you might want to check out Chaka Khan’s episode. You can enjoy it on either your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Time to Walk is just one of the many episodes in the Apple Fitness+ service. It features high-profile guests sharing their life experiences through photos and music. Other episodes include the likes of Meghan Trainor, Sugar Ray Leonard, Naomi Campbell, Hannah Waddingham, Hassan Minhaj, Constance Wu and Malala Yousafzai.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99/mo. or $79.99 annually. You can share your subscription with up to 5 family members. A new subscription gets the first month for free.