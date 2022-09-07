Apple Launches Second Generation AirPods Pro

Apple today announced the second generation AirPods Pro. Featuring better audio quality and enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, the new AirPods Pro will be available to order online and in the Apple Store starting Friday, September 9.

New AirPods Pro Unlocks Breakthrough and Performance

The second generation AirPods Pro unlocks breakthrough audio performance. Thanks to its H2 chip, Apple made major upgrades to its Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. In addition, the new AirPods Pro also offers a more immersive Spatial Audio experience. Apple said the H2 chip cancels up to twice as much noise as the previous generation AirPods Pro. It also has a new low-distortion audio driver and a custom amplifier. With that, users will be able to experience richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. The new AirPods Pro also enabled touch control for media playback and volume adjustments from its stem.

Apple also improved the AirPods Pro’s Transparency Mode. The H2 chip has enabled on-device processing in the new AirPods Pro. This reduces loud environmental noise to bring in more comfortable everyday listening.

Longer Battery Life and New Charging Case

For heavy users, the new AirPods Pro promises to provide additional 1.5 hours of battery life compared with the first generation AirPods Pro. That’s a total of 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation on. Its new charging case also offers four additional charges, allowing users to enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time.

Speaking of the charging case, the second generation AirPods Pro now comes with a redesigned charging case. The case is sweat- and water-resistant and even comes with a lanyard loop. That’s one problem solved for users who often misplace the charging case. Additionally, Apple made it possible to locate the charging case through Precision Finding with a U1-enabled iPhone. Plus, users can now also charge the new Airpods Pro using with an Apple Watch charger. Finally, the charging case can also now be personalized with emojis, animoji, and a curated list of stickers.

Pricing and Availability

The second generation AirPods Pro is available for pre-order starting Friday, September 9. It will be available in-store on September 23. The new AirPods Pro retails for $249.