Apple Launches ‘She Creates’ Sessions in its Stores

As noted last week, Apple is launching Today at Apple sessions called “She Creates” to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020.

She Creates

The sessions will last through March 2020 and there will be over 5,000 all around the world. A select number of Apple stores will have the sessions led by notable women like including co-chair of the Women’s March Linda Sarsour, musicians Meghan Trainor and Victoria Monét, and designer Carla Fernández.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People:

Celebrating the work, spirit and contributions of women is so important to Apple. We’re thrilled to recognize International Women’s Day through the ‘She Creates’ programming series and bring these experiences to our stores so everyone can be inspired by some of the world’s most passionate and innovative creators.

Apple will also celebrate International Women’s Day by showing a special collection in the Apple TV app, a curated selection of podcasts in Apple Podcasts, apps and games by female developers in the App Store, and an Apple Watch activity challenge on March 8.

Further Reading

[Today at Apple Sessions Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020]

[Here Are The Apps That Support Sign in With Apple]