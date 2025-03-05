Apple Launches Spring Color Collection for iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands

Apple has unveiled its spring collection, which includes new color options for iPhone 16 Silicone Cases and Apple Watch bands. The company has expanded its iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe lineup by introducing four new seasonal colors: tangerine orange, aquamarine green, peony pink, and periwinkle blue. These additions complement the existing range of colors available for the cases.

The new cases are designed to be compatible with all models within the iPhone 16 series, including the standard iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each case incorporates MagSafe technology, allowing for seamless integration with MagSafe accessories. For customers with an Apple Card, financing options are available for these cases. It is important to note that the newly released colors are not designed for use with the iPhone 16e, which has its own distinct collection of silicone cases.

In conjunction with the iPhone case updates, Apple has also refreshed its Apple Watch band selection, particularly within its partnership with Hermès. A notable addition is the Apple Watch Hermès 49mm Bleu Hydra En Mer band. These Hermès bands are designed to provide Apple Watch owners with new styling options suited for the spring season, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to high-quality craftsmanship.

Details regarding the full range of apple watch band colors and styles, and also the specific materials used in the Hermes bands can be found on Apples website.

