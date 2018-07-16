Apple Leadership Page Gets Memoji Makeover for World Emoji Day

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| News

Hop over to the Apple Leadership page for cartoonized version of the company’s top executives. Apple redid its executive profiles using the upcoming Memoji feature in iOS 12 for iPhone X (and new iPhone models to be announced this fall), all as part of its World Emoji Day celebration/blitz.

Each executive’s studio headshot was augmented with that person’s Memoji, a new feature in iOS 12 that allows users to make their own Animoji avatar. Other features in iOS 12 allow that Animoji to be used in photographs, video chats, and more. If you click through to those individual profile pages, you’ll see the Memoji version of their avatar there, too.

Apple also teased some of the new emojis that will be released in iOS 12 for World Emoji Day.

Apple Leadership Emoji

Apple Leadership as Memoji

Tim Cook, Angela Arhendts, Eddy Cue, Phil Schiller, and Hair Force One as Memoji

More of Apple's Leadership in Memoji

…and the rest

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of