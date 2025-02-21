Apple Leads European Smartphone Market in Q4 2024 With 31% Share

A JP Morgan analyst reports that Apple is in a great position to take advantage of the growing mobile advertising market, however, Apple's views on privacy may hold them back.

Europe’s smartphone market grew for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q4 2024, registering 4% YoY shipment growth, according to Counterpoint Research’s Q4 2024 Smartphone Market Monitor, as seen at Apple World Today.

Apple’s sales grew well year-over-year (YoY) despite a slow start for the iPhone 16. The iPhone maker overtook Samsung to take the top spot in Europe, as predicted, with 8% YoY growth in Q4 2024. Despite weak initial sales for the iPhone 16, demand increased towards the end of the year.

Apple now has 31% of the European smartphone market compared to 30% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Trailing Apple is Samsung (28% market share), realm (18%), and HONOR (4%).

Data by Counterpoint Research

The growth can be attributed to a rebound from a poor 2023 and increased competition from brands like Realme and HONOR. More than 41 million smartphones with a list price of US$800 or higher were sold in 2024, driven mainly by Apple and Samsung.

The launch of devices like the iPhone 16e and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE contributed to market growth. Analysts expect a seasonal decline in the coming quarters, but factors such as HONOR’s continued growth and the expansion of Apple Intelligence across Europe may help curb the drop.

The smartphone market in Europe is projected to grow in the low single digits in 2025, with probable impacts from geopolitical issues and changes in global leadership.

