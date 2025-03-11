Apple Likely to Get Small EU Fine for App Store Rules

Apple faces probable fines from the European Commission for violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA, which became law in the European Union in May 2023, requires large technology companies to open their platforms to competition.

The European Commission has conducted a preliminary investigation, saying that Apple’s App Store rules restrict app developers from directing users to alternative payment and content channels.

In response to the DMA, Apple has made changes to iOS and iPadOS in the EU, including letting third-party app stores and sideloading apps onto iPhones. However, these changes come with restrictions. The European Commission says that Apple and Meta will likely receive fines for breaching the DMA, though the fines are probable to be modest. The European Commission can impose fines of up to 10% of a company’s global revenue, but officials have not finalized the penalty amounts. A final decision is expected later this month.

The United States has expressed concern over the EU’s fines against American companies. Former US President Donald Trump warned of possible tariffs in response. The European Commission maintains that its primary goal is to enforce DMA compliance, not to impose excessive fines.

The European Commission is also investigating how Apple can improve interoperability between iPhones and iPads and third-party accessories, such as smartwatches, headphones, and VR headsets. The Commission is examining how Apple could add interoperability with these accessories.

