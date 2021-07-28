According to a support article for developers, Apple is deprecating some SiriKit intents and commands for third-party apps (via MacRumors).

SiriKit in iOS 15

This limited functionality will be present in all of Apple’s operating system updates this fall. It means that users won’t be able to perform commands like booking a ride, search call history, search for photos, pay bills, and various actions with CarPlay.

Apple asks developers to:

Make plans to update any promotional activities that highlight the functionality provided by these APIs in your app. Please note that the symbols will remain in the SDK, so you don’t need to remove the API calls from your app. However, you’ll receive compile-time warnings alerting you to the deprecation going forward.

As MacRumors speculates, the reason for this limited functionality is unknown but Apple may want more developers to instead use actions related to Shortcuts.