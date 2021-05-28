Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, appeared at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Programs Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) innovation summit this week. During a discussion with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, she backed U.S. President Joe Biden’s Clean Energy Standard.

Apple’s Lisa Jackson at ARPA-E Innovation Summit

In the ‘fireside chat’, Ms. Jackson said the Clean Energy Standard “will bring opportunity in” even for those working in the fossil fuel industry, reported Forbes. She also used the opportunity to reiterate many of Apple’s environmental policies, saying “we are now in a world that can no longer wait for an inclusive clean energy economy.” Furthermore, Ms. Jackson emphasized the requirements Apple puts on suppliers:

We’ve made very clear, frankly, that by 2030 we’re requiring you to use clean energy, and it needs to be 100 percent. So work with us now in these 9 years remaining so we can all get to clean energy together.

She also said that “clean energy is good business, plain and simple. Clean energy is competitive and, in many cases, deals can be structured so it’s cheaper than conventional forms of energy.”

Ms. Jackson used the platform to highlight Apple’s Impact Accelerator too. Announced in the 2021 Environmental impact Progress Report, it helps Black- and Brown-owned businesses to address their environmental challenges.