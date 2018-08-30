Apple Will Livestream ‘Gather Round’ iPhone Media Event

Apple announced Thursday that it will livestream “Gather Round,” the iPhone media event on September 12th. The company set up a special webpage just for the event, and even included a handy-dandy link for adding it to your Calendar.

Earlier on Thursday, Apple sent out media invitations for the event, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. Apple is expected to announce new iPhone models, and possible new iPads and a shipping date for its AirPower charging pad and wireless AirPods charging case.

With the livestream, you can watch the event, too, assuming even Apple’s infrastructure can handle the demand.