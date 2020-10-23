A report on Friday says that Apple lobbied Congress through Fierce Government Relations on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (via The Information).

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

It’s unknown if Apple lobbied for or against the bill, but it’s aimed at U.S. tech companies to make sure their supply chains don’t involve companies using Uyghur slave labor, especially from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Apple has previously been criticized for working conditions within its supply chain. More recently, activists have urged Apple, other U.S. companies to cut their ties to suppliers that allegedly use forced labor from the Uighurs, a Muslim minority in China. The Chinese government has been accused of forcing Uighurs to work under oppressive working conditions and other human rights violations.

In March a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found that forced Uyghur labor was found in Apple’s supply chain, although the company’s internal review found no evidence of this.