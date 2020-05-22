Apple Looking for Exec to Lead Original Podcasts Push

Apple is reportedly looking to increases its original podcasts offering. Furthermore, the company is said to be searching to bring a new executive to lead the push.

Apple Original Podcasts Support Other Intellectual Property

The move is seemingly tied into trying to promote Apple TV+ content. Apple is currently focussing on acquiring podcasts that are either linked to existing content on the streaming service or that could eventually be turned into TV shows or movies. The new executive hired to lead this work will report to the company’s podcasting chief, Ben Cave. LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield told Bloomberg News that original podcasts could support other intellectual property, even if they don’t make that much money for Apple. Mr. Greenfield said:

The audio consumption market, and the ability to use intellectual property to transform into other forms of IP, is really interesting.

Apple has not invested much in making original shows itself. It certainly trails rival Spotify, which this week exclusively signed The Joe Rogan Experience for $100m. That is despite the fact Apple provides one of, if not the, leading platforms for listening to such content.