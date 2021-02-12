Apple is looking to expand its Podcasts team and is recruiting a Head of International based in London. The job ad was originally posted on January 14, and spotted by Hot Pod on Friday.

The job description says:

The individual will manage key internal stakeholders and Apple partners and carry them towards a compelling vision. The ideal candidate will break the vision down into a concrete strategy, taking into consideration local market nuances, with clear objectives for each of the team members. Tracking and communicating progress, course correcting, and mentoring team members when appropriate are other key requirements.

There has been growing speculation that Apple will introduce a premium Podcasts product and original shows. Unsurprisingly, there is no mention of either of those things in the advert, and no real hint at them either.