Apple M4 MacBook Air Launch Expected Today

Apple is poised to introduce the M4 MacBook Air, following a series of recent product announcements. This information comes from reports indicating that the new laptop is scheduled for release shortly after the unveiling of the M3 iPad Air, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and a new iPad model.

The lead-up to this announcement included comments from Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, who alluded to upcoming releases within the “Air” product line. This statement, coupled with observed reductions in the existing inventory of MacBook Air and iPad Air units at Apple retail locations, meant that a product refresh was coming.

According to reports, the M4 MacBook Air is probable to maintain the established design of its predecessors, retaining both the 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options. However, it is also probable that the new model will include internal hardware upgrades that will improve performance when compared to the M3 Model.

Specifically, reporting by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has placed the M4 MacBook Air launch as happening very soon. This information comes after the release of the M3 Ipad Air. The new M4 chip that is being placed into the new Macbook air, is also being placed into the newest Ipad pro models. This commonality of the new chip, shows Apples desire to have more of its products running on the same platform.

While Apple has not officially confirmed all specifications, the anticipation surrounding the M4 MacBook Air centers on improved processing capabilities and efficiency.

