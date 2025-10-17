Why MacBook Air M5 is Still Missing and What to Expect Next

Apple just dropped its new M5 chip inside the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro, but the MacBook Air didn’t make the cut. That’s not a shock, but it does raise questions about where Apple’s thinnest laptop fits now that the rest of the lineup is moving forward. Let’s break down what’s going on and when an M5-powered Air might finally show up.

Why There’s No M5 MacBook Air Yet

Apple’s update cycle for the MacBook Air usually trails behind the Pro lineup by a few months. The Air’s design is still relatively new, and it’s built around efficiency, not raw power. The M5 chip brings major AI and GPU performance gains, but Apple tends to save that for the higher-end devices first.

Right now, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is the only laptop using the new silicon. It keeps the same design and price ($1,599) but delivers faster performance across the board. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air lineup stays on M4, which launched earlier this year and is still one of the best value laptops Apple offers.

The reasoning is simple: the Air doesn’t need the M5 yet. It’s already fanless, thin, and efficient. The M4 gave it a big enough bump that Apple can comfortably hold off until next year to refresh it again.

What the M5 Would Mean for the Air

The M5 chip isn’t just faster, it’s smarter. It adds a Neural Accelerator inside every GPU core, giving it up to 3.5x faster AI performance than M4. That matters as Apple leans harder into Apple Intelligence and other on-device AI tools.

For MacBook Air users, that would mean better battery efficiency when running AI-heavy tasks like image generation or local transcription, plus faster rendering for light creative work in apps like Final Cut Pro or Logic. You’d also see smoother multitasking and faster app performance thanks to increased memory bandwidth.

Basically, the M5 would bring pro-level performance closer to the Air’s price range. But Apple doesn’t want to undercut the MacBook Pro, so it’s holding that upgrade back for now.

When an M5 MacBook Air Might Arrive

If Apple follows its usual rhythm, the next MacBook Air update could drop sometime in mid-to-late 2026. That’s likely when we’ll see the M5 (or even M6) version hit shelves. There’s also chatter about Apple experimenting with an even cheaper model, possibly around $599, running a modified A18 chip.

That lower-cost version would target students and everyday users, while the standard M5 MacBook Air would cater to people who want more power without jumping into Pro territory.