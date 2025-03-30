Apple MacBook Pro Redesign in 2026 to Feature OLED Display and Thinner Build

Mark Gurman has shared updates on Apple’s plans for its MacBook Pro lineup and silicon upgrades. The MacBook Pro is set to get the M5 chip later this year, likely around the same time of year as the M4 chip in 2024 and the M3 in 2023. The new chip is said to be built using TSMC’s 3nm process, giving better performance and efficiency. The design of the MacBook Pro is not expected to change in 2025 and will stick to the look introduced in 2021.

Apple is also working on a MacBook Air with the M5 chip, even though the M4 version was released earlier this month. This shows Apple’s commitment to keeping its product lines updated regularly.

A big redesign for the MacBook Pro is planned for 2026, when Apple will bring the M6 chip. The redesign is likely to include a thinner chassis, OLED displays instead of mini-LEDs, and a hole-punch camera to replace the notch. The M6 chip will be made using TSMC’s new 2nm process, which is expected to give a big boost in performance.

Unlike previous years when iPads were updated with new chips first, the MacBook Pro will get the M5 chip ahead of the iPad Pro, which is likely to arrive in early 2026.

In summary, Apple’s updates for 2025 will focus on internal upgrades with the M5 chip, while users can look forward to a redesigned MacBook Pro in 2026 with OLED displays and new silicon technology.

