Apple Rolling Out New MacBook Upgrade Program For Businesses

Apple has launched a new small business and Apple business partners Mac Upgrade Program. Plans start at US$30 per month, with financing from CIT.

The program was revealed by Max Weinbach, who posted the image above on Twitter.  It is apparently accessible through a business portal. A look at the CIT webpage explained that users can return or upgrade their device any time after 90 days. Monthly payment total percent of the device’s list price, with applicable taxes added on top. Pricing details are shown below:

As MacRumors noted, there is a consumer iPhone Upgrade Program already which has proved to be popular. However, this Mac offering is for businesses only.

