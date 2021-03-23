A lot of new betas arrive for developers on Tuesday. Apple released the fifth developer betas of macOS Big Sur 11.3, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS 14.5, as well as watchOS 7.4 beta five.

New Developer Betas Across Apple Operating Systems Available

Developers can download the relevant updates from the Apple Developer Center (Big Sur) or in their device settings. There are always some interesting things in these beta updates – the new emoji that are on their way in iOS 14.5, for instance. There’s the ability to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when wearing a mask too. MacRumors also spotted some changes in the latest beta version of tvOS. The phrasing “Siri Remote” has been replaced entirely by “Apple TV Remote”, while the “Home Button” becomes “the TV Button”