Apple macOS Sequoia 15.5 (24F5068b) Beta 4 Out for Developers

Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.5 beta 4 to developers, marking another step toward the public launch of the next macOS update. The new 24F5068b build is now available for registered developers.

macOS Sequoia 15.5 beta 4 brings minor refinements and bug fixes rather than major new features. The update focuses on polishing system performance as Apple prepares for the final release. Developers can access the new beta through System Settings > General > Software Update if their Mac runs macOS Ventura 13.4 or later.

What’s New?

User-facing changes in this build remain limited. While there are some small improvements in apps like Apple Mail, broader system updates appear minimal. Apple seems to be reserving major new additions for future releases, with the current cycle focusing on stability and optimization.

According to Apple, the macOS beta program offers an early look at upcoming features and technologies. Developers are advised to back up their Mac before installing the beta to avoid any data loss.

This release follows the rollout of macOS Sequoia 15.4 last month. With the build numbers now progressing steadily, a Release Candidate version could arrive soon, positioning macOS Sequoia 15.5 for a public launch by mid-May.