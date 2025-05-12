Apple macOS Sequoia 15.5 (24F74) Out for Everyone

Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.5 (build 24F74), the latest software update for Mac users. This update brings minor feature enhancements and system improvements, likely marking the final version of Sequoia before Apple introduces macOS 16 at WWDC next month. You can download it now from System Settings > General > Software Update.

What’s New in macOS 15.5

While the update doesn’t include sweeping changes, it delivers refinements focused on usability and oversight:

Screen Time Notification for Parents: Parents now get an alert when a Screen Time passcode is entered on a child’s device. This adds a direct line of visibility into when restrictions are being accessed or changed.

Mail App Improvements: A new fifth category tab, All Mail, appears to the right of Promotions. This gives users quick access to the full inbox view without needing to swipe or search. You can now right-click any mail category to toggle contact photos on or off, offering more control over how inboxes display.

These additions build on earlier updates to Mail introduced in macOS 15.4, which added inbox categorization and interface refinements.

Stability and Security

Apple notes that macOS 15.5 also includes bug fixes and security patches. As usual, some features may not be available in all regions or on all devices.

According to Apple, this update rounds out the current macOS cycle with incremental changes while the company shifts focus to the upcoming OS launch in June.