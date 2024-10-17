Apple Makes CallerID, Apple Pay Customisable for Businesses

Apple has announced updates to its Business Connect service and is expanding its accessibility by introducing new features to help businesses improve their digital presence across Apple’s ecosystem.

As of October 16, 2024, Business Connect is now available to all companies, regardless of their physical presence. Before, only businesses with physical stores could use Apple’s tools. Now, any business can use them, even if they only sell things online or provide services.

This expansion allows online-only businesses and service providers to create a consistent brand identity across Apple platforms, including Maps, Wallet, and Mail.

Apple has added some cool features: Businesses can now show their logo in emails, making them easier to spot. When customers pay using their iPhones, they’ll see the business’s logo instead of a generic icon. Next year, when a business calls a customer, their name and logo or their Caller ID will show up on the phone screen.

These changes will help businesses look more professional and trustworthy when interacting with customers using Apple devices.

David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Products, says.

“We designed Business Connect to empower businesses to present the best, most accurate information to Apple users,” Dorn stated.

Registration for Business Connect is now open to all business owners through a self-service website, accessible from any device using an existing or new Apple Account. The service is provided free of charge.

For businesses managing multiple locations, Apple has partnered with listing management agencies to facilitate large-scale presence management.

