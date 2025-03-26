Apple Maps’ Cars To Help Train Apple Intelligence, Faces Blurred for Privacy

Apple has updated its data collection practices for Apple Maps, now saying that imagery gathered by its survey vehicles will be used to train its artificial intelligence models. This change, effective from March 2025, expands the use of data initially collected for map accuracy and Look Around functionality. The company says that the images will contribute to the training of models that power Apple Intelligence, which includes tools for image recognition, creation, and enhancement.

The Apple Maps Image Collection website, which details upcoming survey locations, now includes information about the expanded use of the collected data. Apple says that the imagery will be used to train models for products and services like Image Playground, Clean Up, and Image Wand. These tools are designed to generate and modify images based on user input.

Apple emphasizes that it will continue to prioritize privacy during this data collection process. Specifically, all faces and license plates captured in the images will be blurred before being used for AI training. The company says that only these blurred versions will be used to develop and improve its AI models.

The decision to use Apple Maps imagery for AI training comes after the release of Apple Intelligence, which includes quiet a few image-based tools. By utilizing existing data collection methods, Apple is hoping to efficiently improve its AI capabilities. This update means that the data collected by Apple Maps cars will now serve a dual purpose, going well with the company’s efforts to enhance its AI options.

More here.