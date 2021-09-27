Apple Maps users in a variety of key cities can now experience 3D view, which includes extra detail, enhanced navigation, and immersive walking directions. The features are rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

3D View Comes to Apple Maps With iOS 15

The new Apple Maps features are part of iOS 15. It now offers highly detailed maps in those cities which differentiate areas such as neighbourhoods, commercial districts, marinas, buildings. There is also nighttime mode. This will all be rolled out to Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, D.C later this year, and to Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, next year.

Furthermore, Apple Maps has added more road details to help drivers in a road-level 3D view. There is also now transit updates for those using public transport and immersive walking directions, curate guides, and a new interactive globe.

Commenting, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: