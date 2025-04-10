Apple Maps on the Web Now Accessible on Androids

Apple has expanded its navigation service, Apple Maps, to web browsers, making it accessible to Android users for the first time. Previously limited to Apple devices, this move gives users on Android and Windows PCs the ability to use Apple Maps directly from browsers like Chrome and Edge. This new web-based version of Apple Maps is currently in beta and offers driving and walking directions, detailed place information such as photos, operating hours, ratings, and reviews.

The web version also lets users perform actions like ordering food from Maps place cards and browsing curated guides to explore local spots for dining, shopping, and sightseeing. Apple has said that additional features, including Look Around—its interactive 3D street-level imagery—will be added soon. Developers using MapKit JS can integrate Apple Maps into their applications, enabling seamless access to navigation tools and place details.

While biking directions remain exclusive to mobile versions, the web-based Apple Maps broadens accessibility by supporting multiple browsers. Users can try the beta version at beta.maps.apple.com in English, with plans to add more languages and platforms over time. This addition comes after years of exclusivity to Apple devices, providing a probable alternative to Google Maps for users across different ecosystems.