Apple Maps on the Web Now Accessible on iPhones

Apple has updated its support document for Apple Maps on the web, saying that the service is now accessible on iPhones. Previously, Apple Maps on the web was only available on Macs, iPads, and PCs. The updated document now includes a mobile devices section that lists both iOS and iPadOS as compatible platforms. Users can visit maps.apple.com directly on their iPhones without being redirected to the Apple Maps app.

When Apple Maps on the web was launched last year, it did not work on iPhones and was limited to specific browsers. Apple has since added support for Safari on Mac, Safari on iPhone and iPad, as well as Edge, Chrome, and Firefox across Macs, PCs, and mobile devices.

This update may be tied to iOS 18.4, which lets EU users select a default mapping app. Even if users choose a different app as their default, Apple Maps links can still open through the web interface. This change reflects Apple’s efforts to comply with EU regulations while giving users more accessibility options.

