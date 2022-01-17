Apple Marks Martin Luther King Day 2022

Apple marked Martin Luther King Day 2022 in a variety of ways. Most notably, the front page of the company’s website is dedicated to it (see picture above).

CEO Tim Cook Tweeted a famous MLK quote:

Dr. King could paint a powerful vision in dark times, reminding us that we could “hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.” May his words continue to inspire us to bind up our nation’s wounds and protect the civil rights of all who call it home. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/VVhOnWfc25 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 17, 2022

Furthermore, a new episode of ‘Time to Walk’ on Apple Fitness+, narrated by Bernice A. King, was released on Monday. It is available now to subscribers. She is the youngest daughter of the civil rights leader and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.