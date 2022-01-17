Apple Marks Martin Luther King Day 2022

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News
Martin Luther King Day Apple

Apple marked Martin Luther King Day 2022 in a variety of ways. Most notably, the front page of the company’s website is dedicated to it (see picture above).

Tim Cook And Apple Mar Martin Luther King Day

CEO Tim Cook Tweeted a famous MLK quote:

Furthermore, a new episode of ‘Time to Walk’ on Apple Fitness+, narrated by Bernice A. King, was released on Monday. It is available now to subscribers. She is the youngest daughter of the civil rights leader and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments