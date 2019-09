Apple’s latest Tokyo Store, Apple Marunouchi, opened Saturday. It is now the company’s biggest retail outlet in Japan.

‘A Beautiful Day in Tokyo’ for Apple Marunouchi Launch

Apple CEO Tim tweeted about the launch Saturday morning, when it opened:

Looks like a beautiful day in Tokyo! Thank you to everyone who joined us for the opening of the new Apple Marunouchi. ありがとうございます🗼 pic.twitter.com/GiaTZcd3IO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 7, 2019

Another tweet, from user Diki Shimizu, showed the moment Apple Marunouchi opened.

His pictures also showed the bamboo lined window and other internal features revealed last week.