Apple might cross $100 billion in annual services revenue this year

Apple’s services business is on track to deliver over $100 billion in annual revenue. Analysts expect the unit to cross roughly $108 billion for the year that ended last month. That milestone confirms services as Apple’s second growth engine alongside the iPhone and shows how deeply subscriptions and fees now run across its ecosystem.

Financial Times, citing Visible Alpha consensus estimates, places Apple’s services revenue at about $108.6 billion, up around 13 percent from the prior year. That would make the division larger than the annual sales of Disney or Tesla. JPMorgan adds an important note. Services account for about a quarter of revenue, yet as much as half of profit, because the margins are far higher than hardware.

Apple groups a wide array of products in this line. The list includes the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple Books, Apple News Plus, advertising, and licensing. The Google search deal also helps. Every iPhone in use feeds this engine. New devices grow the base. Hand-me-downs create new accounts.

Apple’s Services keep rising

Recurring payments power this climb. Users buy storage. Families subscribe to music and TV. Developers pay fees. Many of these bills run quietly in the background, month after month. The result shows up in margins. Visible Alpha data indicates services’ gross margin sits around the mid-70s percent range, compared with roughly 40 percent for the iPhone. That spread lifts Apple’s overall profitability even when hardware cycles slow.

Scale matters too. Apple has expanded into media and live sports. The company’s recent F1 streaming deal in the United States adds a premium property that attracts and keeps subscribers. Customer engagement on the iPhone also keeps improving. Apple is not only growing the installed base. It is also monetizing each device more effectively.

Regulatory pressure has not stopped the rise. Apple faces antitrust scrutiny in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, especially around App Store rules and payment systems. Courts and regulators are pushing on fees that can reach up to 30 percent on digital goods. Even so, analysts still see steady growth in services revenue. The Google default search agreement also remains intact after a key ruling did not ban revenue sharing.

What the milestone means

Crossing $100 billion changes the internal balance of Apple’s business. Services now act as a stabilizer. When iPhone sales fluctuate, subscriptions help smooth results. The division has doubled in size over five years. If estimates hold, it already rivals or exceeds entire blue-chip companies in annual sales. That gives Apple more room to invest in content, infrastructure, and new offerings that deepen engagement.

Visible Alpha projects services could exceed 30 percent of Apple’s total revenue by the end of the decade and approach $175 billion in sales. By comparison, iPhone revenue still represents about half of Apple’s expected $415 billion in fiscal 2025, with low single-digit growth. The mix shift toward high-margin services will continue to lift overall margins.

Apple built a recurring revenue machine at a global scale. The services unit now clears the $100 billion bar, grows faster than hardware, and drops more profit to the bottom line. Legal fights will continue, but the incentives for users and developers to stay in the ecosystem remain strong.