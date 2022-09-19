Apple Might Make the Dynamic Island Feature Available in All iPhone 15 Models

We all know by now that one of the distinctions between the iPhone 14 and Pro models is the Dynamic Island feature. Analyst Ross Young believes that Apple will make this feature available for all iPhone 15 models next year.

Dynamic Island Feature Is Coming to All iPhone 15 Models

Reliable supply chain analyst Ross Young posted on Twitter that the dynamic island feature is expected on iPhone 15 standard models. This means that all iPhone 15 models coming out next year will sport the new pill and hole-punch cutout. The iPhone 14 Pro models introduced the cutout and Apple used it for its Dynamic Island feature.

This all depends, of course, on whether Apple maintains the current lineup of the iPhone 14 for the iPhone 15. Not only would the iPhone 15 Pro models sport the Dynamic Island but the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as well.

However, There’s a Downside

Young also said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not support LTPO or 120Hz display technologies. This means that these models won’t support Always-On Display or ProMotion. He said that this is due to supply constraints. Apple suppliers could only supply the components for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models.

All that being said, Apple needs to come up with something that would make its non-premium iPhone models more attractive to customers. As it is now, more and more customers are opting to get the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, probably not just because of the Dynamic Island but because of their other features too. While this is good in terms of sales, Apple also needs to make its non-premium iPhone models saleable. It seems Apple may have failed to do so, as reports indicate that the iPhone 14 is not doing well in the market. The reason is the fact that customers find it almost identical to the iPhone 13 not only in terms of looks but features as well.

One way to change this would be to bring the Dynamic Island feature to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus next year. But the question is, would Dynamic Island be enough to attract buyers?