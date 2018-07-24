Apple Opening Milan Piazza Liberty Store July 26th

Apple’s Piazza Liberty store in Milan is opening in Milan this Thursday, July 26th. Apple says the store will be open 24 hours a day and host special events all year.

Apple is pretty proud of its new store saying,

Just off the Corso Vittorio Emanuele, one of the most popular pedestrian streets in Milan, visitors will first see a dramatic glass fountain that serves as the entrance to the store and a backdrop to the large outdoor amphitheater. The piazza, clad in Beola Grigia, a stone used throughout Milan, is open to the public 24 hours a day and will host special events year-round amongst 14 Gleditsia Sunburst trees planted in the area.

The iPhone and Mac maker is also hosting a month-long exhibit where local artists will share their visions for Milan’s creative future.

If you happen to be in Milan and visit the store let us know how you like it.